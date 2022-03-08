Prayut's dinner invitation mystifies coalition leaders

Thamanat and 19 other PPRP MPs were expelled from the party in January for allegedly conspiring to oust Prayut.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, said he too would be attending but said he had no idea why Prayut was hosting this informal get-together.

He said he had been informed of the dinner by one of Prayut’s close aides on Monday evening.

“I was told that the premier had invited leaders and secretaries-general of coalition partners to this informal meeting,” Anutin said. “I think this get-together is good because coalition leaders have not met in an unofficial setting for a long time.”

When asked if he thought Prayut wanted coalition leaders to strengthen ties, Anutin said the coalition leaders were already getting along well, so there was no reason to hold a special gathering for that purpose.

“I think the meeting is for us to update one another to see who has done what and what we plan to do next,” Anutin said.