Tue, March 22, 2022

Over THB1.5 billion paid in compensation for Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

The National Health Security Office has so far paid Bt1.509 billion as compensation to 12,714 people who developed side-effects after they received Covid-19 vaccines.

The NHSO reported on Wednesday that from May 19, 2021 to March 8, 2022, a total of 15,933 people had filed complaints of negative reactions to Covid-19 vaccines.

The NHSO said 2,328 complaints were rejected after it ruled that the side-effects were not related to the vaccinations.

The NHSO added that 891 cases were pending consideration.

Of the rejected cases, 875 complainants are appealing against the earlier decision of the NHSO.

