Over THB1.5 billion paid in compensation for Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

The NHSO reported on Wednesday that from May 19, 2021 to March 8, 2022, a total of 15,933 people had filed complaints of negative reactions to Covid-19 vaccines.
The NHSO said 2,328 complaints were rejected after it ruled that the side-effects were not related to the vaccinations.
The NHSO added that 891 cases were pending consideration.
Of the rejected cases, 875 complainants are appealing against the earlier decision of the NHSO.
Published : March 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022