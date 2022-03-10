Army chopper succeeds in smothering Mae Hong Son wildfire

According to a Facebook post by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Thursday, 262 hotspots were found in Thailand on Wednesday, 30 of which were located in Ubon Ratchathani, 18 in Nakhon Phanom and 17 in Mae Hong Son.

Even though the number of hotspots had dropped due to thundershowers, a large number in neighbouring countries – 2,039 in Myanmar, 827 in Laos and 820 in Cambodia – would affect the air quality in the North and Northeast.