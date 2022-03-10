Tue, March 22, 2022

Army chopper succeeds in smothering Mae Hong Son wildfire

The Third Army Area deployed a troop-carrying Mi-17 helicopter to extinguish a forest fire in Mae Hong Son on Wednesday after the situation became worrisome.

With cooperation from soldiers and firefighters, the helicopter succeeded in extinguishing the forest fire in Pha Bong and Pang Mu subdistricts.

According to a Facebook post by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Thursday, 262 hotspots were found in Thailand on Wednesday, 30 of which were located in Ubon Ratchathani, 18 in Nakhon Phanom and 17 in Mae Hong Son.

Even though the number of hotspots had dropped due to thundershowers, a large number in neighbouring countries – 2,039 in Myanmar, 827 in Laos and 820 in Cambodia – would affect the air quality in the North and Northeast.

The GISTDA asked residents living in the affected areas to take special care of their health and wear face masks.

