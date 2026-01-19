Two high-speed trains derail in Spain, 21 killed

A high-speed train derailed and struck an oncoming service in southern Spain on Sunday (January 18), sending the second train off the tracks and down an embankment, police sources told Reuters. At least 21 people were killed.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said at a press conference at Atocha station in Madrid, adding it was “really strange” for a derailment to occur on a straight stretch of line. He said the section of track had been renewed in May.

The accident happened near Adamuz in Córdoba province, about 360km south of Madrid. Andalusia’s regional health chief said 18 injured people had been transferred to the hospital, some in a critical condition.

State broadcaster TVE reported that the driver of one of the trains travelling from Madrid to Huelva was among those killed, and that around 100 people were injured, including 25 seriously.

Adif, which manages Spain’s rail network, said in a social media post that the Iryo 6189 Malaga–Madrid train derailed at Adamuz and ended up on an adjacent track, causing the Madrid–Huelva service to derail as well.