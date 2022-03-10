Cloud-seeding mission successful in preventing hail storm in the North

The mission was aimed at stopping a hail storm with silver iodide rockets to hasten the precipitation of ice crystals into rain.

The unit had earlier flown two planes in the Chat Trakan, Nakhon Thai, and Wang Thong districts. The operation was highly successful as there were rains in the area and no hail and people’s properties suffered only slight damage, he said.

The Phitsanulok and Phrae units, meanwhile, joined hands in Nan province for cloud seeding in the agricultural area.

The Phitsanulok unit is expecting to start the royal cloud-seeding operation in Phitsanulok and eight other provinces in the lower northern region in April to solve the drought issue, boost water reservoirs, and extinguish forest fires.