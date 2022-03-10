Tue, March 22, 2022

Cloud-seeding mission successful in preventing hail storm in the North

The royal cloud-seeding unit in Phitsanulok undertook a flying mission on Wednesday to stop a hail storm in the lower northern region.

Unit chief Wongsakrit Changpreecha said that Thailand is entering the dry season and the weather is changing so the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation ordered the cloud seeding operation in the Northern region. The unit used two Super King Air 350 planes.

The mission was aimed at stopping a hail storm with silver iodide rockets to hasten the precipitation of ice crystals into rain.

The unit had earlier flown two planes in the Chat Trakan, Nakhon Thai, and Wang Thong districts. The operation was highly successful as there were rains in the area and no hail and people’s properties suffered only slight damage, he said.

The Phitsanulok and Phrae units, meanwhile, joined hands in Nan province for cloud seeding in the agricultural area.

The Phitsanulok unit is expecting to start the royal cloud-seeding operation in Phitsanulok and eight other provinces in the lower northern region in April to solve the drought issue, boost water reservoirs, and extinguish forest fires.

