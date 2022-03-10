Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thai airlines seek nod to add fuel surcharge to domestic flight tickets

The Thai Airlines Association on Thursday submitted a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) urging the authority to consider allowing airlines to resume collecting fuel surcharge for domestic flights.

“Airlines are suffering from increasing operational costs due to the hike in fuel prices from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” association president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said. “We, therefore, urge the CAAT to allow us to collect fuel surcharge like in the past, by bundling the charge into the price of tickets.”

Puttipong added that the move would help mitigate the risk from fuel price fluctuation that airlines are facing. He added that the authority could revoke the fuel surcharge for domestic flights later when the global fuel prices return to normal.

Currently fuel surcharge is collected only on international flights, while aircraft fuel price has reached $100 per barrel compared to $70-80 per barrel at the end of 2021.

The Thai Airlines Association has seven airline members: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet.

Related News

Saudi airline may revive direct flights to Thailand in May

THAI Voted Third Place for Worlds Best Airline Cabin Crew and Fourth Place for Worlds Best Airport Services by Skytrax

Airline disruptions could linger for days as 1,300 more flights are canceled Thursday

Related News

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.