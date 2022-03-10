Thailand to donate THB2 million for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Tanee, who doubles as the Department of Information director-general, said the ministry has approved a budget of THB2 million for humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people affected by the ongoing military conflict.

The Thai Embassy in Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbouring country, has been assigned to deliver the aid through the Ukrainian Red Cross or some international organisation, the spokesman said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand had requested humanitarian aid after the fighting in their country led to deaths, injuries and damage to infrastructure.