Tue, March 22, 2022

Thailand to donate THB2 million for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Thailand will donate 2 million baht in humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Thursday.

Tanee, who doubles as the Department of Information director-general, said the ministry has approved a budget of THB2 million for humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people affected by the ongoing military conflict.

The Thai Embassy in Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbouring country, has been assigned to deliver the aid through the Ukrainian Red Cross or some international organisation, the spokesman said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand had requested humanitarian aid after the fighting in their country led to deaths, injuries and damage to infrastructure.

In 2019, Thailand donated THB1 million to Ukraine through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Thai Red Cross Society for humanitarian aid to internally displaced people in the eastern region of that country.

Tanee said that the donations reflected the Thai government’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid and supporting human security in the international community.

