Online criminals seeking donations on false pretences, police warn

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Siriwat Deephor said on Thursday that criminal gangs were using popular news stories to prey on potential victims, including using the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the actress’s death under mysterious circumstances.

He said the criminals sought donations via social media, claiming the funds raised would be spent on arranging the actress’s funeral and helping people evacuate from war-torn Ukraine.

“You should take precautions and verify the identities of the persons seeking donations. This way, you can avoid becoming victims of the criminals who use other people’s sufferings as their tool to make money,” Siriwat said.