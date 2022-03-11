Thai embassy buys $60,000 worth of humanitarian items for Ukraine

The Thai government has granted humanitarian aid worth Bt2 million to the Ukraine Red Cross, the ministry.
The ministry posted on its website that it has allocated Bt2 million, or about US$60,000, to the Thai embassy in Warsaw to buy necessary items for Ukrainians via the country’s Red Cross.
The bought items included dried foods, blankets, sleeping bags, necessities for babies, sanitary products and first-aid kits.
The ministry said the items would be gradually sent to the Ukraine Red Cross to be distributed to the people affected by the fighting with Russian forces.
In 2019, the Thai government had granted Bt1 million worth of humanitarian and medical aid to displaced people from eastern Ukraine via the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Foreign Ministry added.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
