Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thai embassy buys $60,000 worth of humanitarian items for Ukraine

The Thai embassy in Warsaw checked with the Ukraine Red Cross about items in urgent need in the war-hit country and bought the required supplies on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Thai government has granted humanitarian aid worth Bt2 million to the Ukraine Red Cross, the ministry.

The ministry posted on its website that it has allocated Bt2 million, or about US$60,000, to the Thai embassy in Warsaw to buy necessary items for Ukrainians via the country’s Red Cross.

The bought items included dried foods, blankets, sleeping bags, necessities for babies, sanitary products and first-aid kits.

Thai embassy buys $60,000 worth of humanitarian items for Ukraine

The ministry said the items would be gradually sent to the Ukraine Red Cross to be distributed to the people affected by the fighting with Russian forces.

In 2019, the Thai government had granted Bt1 million worth of humanitarian and medical aid to displaced people from eastern Ukraine via the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Foreign Ministry added.

Thai embassy buys $60,000 worth of humanitarian items for Ukraine Thai embassy buys $60,000 worth of humanitarian items for Ukraine

Related News

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand to donate THB2 million for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.