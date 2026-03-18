Constitutional Court accepts petition on election validity over ‘barcode’ issue

The Constitutional Court has voted 6 to 3 to accept a petition submitted by the Ombudsman, seeking a ruling on whether the general election held on February 8, 2026 should be declared void over concerns related to barcodes on ballot papers.

On March 18, 2026, the Constitutional Court judges convened at 9.30am for their weekly meeting. One of the key agenda items was whether to accept a petition submitted by the Ombudsman, who had forwarded opinions and complaints from members of the public requesting the court to rule on whether the conduct of the February 8 election complied with Sections 83 and 85 of the Constitution.

The petition was filed after citizens raised concerns that the printing of barcodes and QR codes on ballot papers could violate rights and freedoms, as such features might allow ballots to be traced back to individual voters. This, they argued, could reveal how a person voted or which political party they supported, undermining the principle of secret voting and contradicting the intent of the Constitution.

At 11.45am, it was reported that the Constitutional Court had voted by 6 to 3 to accept the Ombudsman’s petition for consideration on whether the February 8, 2026 election should be deemed void. The court found that the petition had been properly submitted through the Ombudsman and met the criteria for judicial review.

The case will now proceed to deliberation, with the court expected to determine whether the election process breached constitutional requirements and whether the results should be invalidated.