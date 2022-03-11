Thailand ready for universal design adjustments, forum hears

Wiriya Namsiripongpan, president of the Universal Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, said universal design was introduced when the United Nations implemented its social-inclusion policy.

The social-inclusion policy focuses on enabling persons with disabilities to use services, interact with others and conduct activities like everybody else.

“For instance, tactile warnings should be set up on footpaths to help the visually impaired learn what lies ahead, just as slippery path, intersections, trees or holes,” he said. “Meanwhile, the hearing impaired need sign language to help them use services at venues like airports and train stations.”

He added that descriptions, embossed images, braille and audio announcements are necessary for persons with disabilities to access information.

Wiriya added that the online sign-language interpretation service, developed by the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology, is already helping those with impaired hearing with things like travel or bargaining using just a smartphone.

He added that though Thailand’s application of universal design is at a fair level, problems in buildings still persist. Hence he advised the government to develop infrastructure that serves everybody.