Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

All beneficiaries of healthcare schemes eligible for free Covid-19 treatment

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed relevant state agencies to ensure that all Covid-19 patients get free treatment based on their rights once the so-called UCEP Plus scheme is implemented next Wednesday (March 16).

The UCEP Plus scheme, proposed by the Public Health Ministry, was endorsed by the Cabinet on Tuesday. Under UCEP or the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients, Covid-19 cases in the “yellow” category or with moderate symptoms and those in the “red” category or critical condition are entitled to free treatment at any hospital.

Those in the “green” category or with mild or no symptoms will only get free treatment at hospitals under the jurisdiction of relative healthcare schemes, such as “gold card”, social security or scheme for public officials.

If the condition of patients in the green group worsens, then they can seek free treatment at the nearest hospitals under the UCEP Plus scheme.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Operations Command has sent several volunteers to help the National Health Security Office (NHSO) deal with calls from new Covid-19 patients.

The NHSO’s 1330 hotline and Line chatroom are flooded daily with thousands of calls and messages from new Covid-19 patients wanting to register – the first step required for treatment or medical support during home or community isolation.

The NHSO has a huge backlog of registrations now that there has been a spike in infections.

