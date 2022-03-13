Thailand records 23,584 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,184,825 – 2,933,780 of whom have recovered, 227,336 are still in hospitals and 23,709 have died.

Separately, another 87,257 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,565 their second shot and 117,509 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 126,087,224.