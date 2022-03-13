Thailand records 23,584 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 66, while 22,333 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 961,390.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,184,825 – 2,933,780 of whom have recovered, 227,336 are still in hospitals and 23,709 have died.
Separately, another 87,257 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,565 their second shot and 117,509 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 126,087,224.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 457.18 million on Sunday, 390.39 million of whom have recovered, 60.73 million are active cases (65,739 in severe condition) and 6.06 million have died (up by 4,571).
Thailand ranks 17th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.16 million, followed by India with 42.99 million, Brazil with 29.35 million, France with 23.45 million and the UK with 19.53 million.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022