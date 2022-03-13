US dismisses rumour of missile base at Chiang Mai consulate

Heath also dismissed rumours that the US was building a bunker under its new consulate in Chiang Mai to store missiles and spy equipment targeted at China.

“America has had a consulate in Chiang Mai for 72 years and we are proud to be the oldest foreign consulate in northern Thailand. For 72 years, the consulate has been on the site of a beautiful old house that was never designed to be an office so we are excited about finally moving into a new modern office building,” he said, explaining why the consulate was moved.

“Like all US diplomatic facilities worldwide, the new consulate office building must meet high physical security requirements and is designed to meet modern environmental standards. This new building will also better enable us to provide services to the people of the region and the tens of thousands of American nationals who call northern Thailand home.”

He said the US government needed a consulate in Chiang Mai because about 17,000 Americans live in the northern city.

He said the old consulate may be turned into a learning centre or library.