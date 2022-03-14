Thailand records 22,130 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,206,955 – 2,957,288 of whom have recovered, 225,889 are still in hospitals and 23,778 have died.

Separately, another 28,868 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 5,984 their second shot and 36,303 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 126,158,379.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 458.59 million on Monday, 391.94 million of whom have recovered, 60.58 million are active cases (65,529 in severe condition) and 6.07 million have died (up by 3,514).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.17 million, followed by India with 42.99 million, Brazil with 29.37 million, France with 23.51 million and the UK with 19.53 million.