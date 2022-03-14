Musical fountain, new activities coming soon to Chiang Mai Night Safari

Meanwhile, a cycling activity will enable visitors to greet animals living in the safari's savanna zone, such as rhinoceros, deer, zebra, giraffe, red kangaroo and hippopotamus.

A cowboy show and virtual tourist attractions are part of the plan.

The night safari is investing 160 million baht to renovate its "Swan Lake" pool with a spectacular 30-metre-high musical fountain show to make the safari an important landmark on the country’s tourism map.

The pool renovation is expected to be completed between October and November before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forums to be organised this year.

Apart from drawing tourists to the safari, the plan also aims to help stimulate the province's tourism and economy as tourists will also travel to other attractions nearby.