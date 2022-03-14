Musical fountain, new activities coming soon to Chiang Mai Night Safari

New activities include raptor flying to enable visitors to study the behaviour and abilities of winged predators, including owls, falcons and eagles.
Meanwhile, a cycling activity will enable visitors to greet animals living in the safari's savanna zone, such as rhinoceros, deer, zebra, giraffe, red kangaroo and hippopotamus.
A cowboy show and virtual tourist attractions are part of the plan.
The night safari is investing 160 million baht to renovate its "Swan Lake" pool with a spectacular 30-metre-high musical fountain show to make the safari an important landmark on the country’s tourism map.
The pool renovation is expected to be completed between October and November before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forums to be organised this year.
Apart from drawing tourists to the safari, the plan also aims to help stimulate the province's tourism and economy as tourists will also travel to other attractions nearby.
Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai told media at Chiang Mai Night Safari on Friday that the safari is one of the famous tourist attractions in Chiang Mai and the Northern region.
He praised the safari for being able to run its operations amid the Covid-19 crisis without relying on a government budget.
He also hoped that the Covid-19 situation would return to normal in the next one to two years, which would enable Thailand to restore communications and travel to normal and revive the economy.
"Hence, the Chiang Mai Night Safari, which is another source of revenue for the country, has to adjust itself to cope with the situation," he said.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022