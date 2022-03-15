Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Korat university ‘deeply regrets’ hazing death of student, vows to punish culprits

Rajamangala University of Technology Isan on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the action of students who organised a “welcoming activity” last Sunday which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old freshman.

Padyos Chonpakdi, 19, a first-year student at the Nakhon Ratchasima university, reportedly died at the hands of six senior students during a brutal hazing session for around 60 new students in a rice field 10 kilometres from the campus.

The victim was reportedly forced to drink liquor then beaten by the senior students until he became unconscious. Padyos was rushed to Fort Suranaree Hospital but died before he reached the doctors.

“The university has prohibited any freshmen welcoming activities either on or off campus since 2021,” said the university’s statement. “We deeply regret this tragic incident and would like to convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The university said it was cooperating with police investigating the case and will take action against students involved, ranging from disciplinary black marks or suspension to expulsion.

Brutal hazing of new students has been a tradition at many Thai universities and colleges for decades. The rituals see senior students use violence to force freshmen into obedience or have them endure physical torture to earn acceptance from the seniors.

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

