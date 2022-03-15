Korat university ‘deeply regrets’ hazing death of student, vows to punish culprits

Padyos Chonpakdi, 19, a first-year student at the Nakhon Ratchasima university, reportedly died at the hands of six senior students during a brutal hazing session for around 60 new students in a rice field 10 kilometres from the campus.

The victim was reportedly forced to drink liquor then beaten by the senior students until he became unconscious. Padyos was rushed to Fort Suranaree Hospital but died before he reached the doctors.

“The university has prohibited any freshmen welcoming activities either on or off campus since 2021,” said the university’s statement. “We deeply regret this tragic incident and would like to convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased.”