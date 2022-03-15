Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

A green sea turtle showed up in the early hours of Monday to lay eggs at a beach in Phang Nga’s Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Muang National Park.

This is the fourth clutch of eggs laid on the beach this nesting season.

 

The eggs were laid some 800 metres from the national park office, national park chief Suwanna Sa-ard said.

Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

She added that the turtle had laid the eggs just after midnight before returning to the sea an hour later. The turtle’s shell measured at 108 centimetres in length and 97cm in width, she said.

Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

“Since the eggs will be in danger due to natural disasters, national park officials have moved them to a hole in front of the national park office,” she said, adding that of the 110 eggs laid, 106 had been fertilised, three were broken and one remained unfertilised.

Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

She added that the national park has assigned officials to ensure the eggs are safe and can hatch in the next 50 to 60 days.

Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

Related News

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.