Phang Nga welcomes green sea turtle eggs for 4th time this year

The eggs were laid some 800 metres from the national park office, national park chief Suwanna Sa-ard said.

She added that the turtle had laid the eggs just after midnight before returning to the sea an hour later. The turtle’s shell measured at 108 centimetres in length and 97cm in width, she said.

“Since the eggs will be in danger due to natural disasters, national park officials have moved them to a hole in front of the national park office,” she said, adding that of the 110 eggs laid, 106 had been fertilised, three were broken and one remained unfertilised.