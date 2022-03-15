Prayut retort to Prawit’s House dissolution comment: It’s up to me

Prawit reportedly told small coalition partners during a dinner meeting at his Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation on Monday evening that a House dissolution was imminent after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November.

He reportedly said a snap election may be held early next year before the current house completes its four-year term in March 2024.

When asked to comment on Prawit’s statement, Prayut said: “That’s Prawit’s outlook … he said what he believes, but the matter [of House dissolution] is in the prime minister’s hands.”

He also declined to say if his government will complete its tenure.

“Whenever. It’s in the prime minister’s power to make decisions like this. I will withhold it for now. It’s an issue the prime minister handles, so why should I tell you now?” Prayut said when asked if he would complete his four-year tenure.