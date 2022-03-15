Prayut retort to Prawit’s House dissolution comment: It’s up to me

As the premier was heading to the weekly Cabinet meeting, reporters asked if he would confirm or deny an earlier statement from Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan about a possible House dissolution.
Prawit reportedly told small coalition partners during a dinner meeting at his Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation on Monday evening that a House dissolution was imminent after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November.
He reportedly said a snap election may be held early next year before the current house completes its four-year term in March 2024.
When asked to comment on Prawit’s statement, Prayut said: “That’s Prawit’s outlook … he said what he believes, but the matter [of House dissolution] is in the prime minister’s hands.”
He also declined to say if his government will complete its tenure.
“Whenever. It’s in the prime minister’s power to make decisions like this. I will withhold it for now. It’s an issue the prime minister handles, so why should I tell you now?” Prayut said when asked if he would complete his four-year tenure.
When reporters pushed for a response, Prayut only said the situation will tell whether or not he should dissolve the House. However, he added, the country and its people are still in trouble and he must lead Thais to solve these problems.
Prayut also said it was too early to tell whether there would be any changes after the Apec Summit in November.
When asked if there would be any key political developments when he meets coalition leaders for dinner on Thursday, Prayut said it was an informal meeting and there should be no special incidents.
“We will just meet and talk to show each other respect,” he said, adding that he normally meets coalition leaders several times a week and during House meetings.
The premier added that there was no need for him to reshuffle his Cabinet now because he has been in control and closely coordinating with his Cabinet members. He said he often speaks to ministers via a Line group and gives them directions on solving problems.
Published : March 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022