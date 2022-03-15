Prawit hints at snap election early next year

“Gen Prawit held a dinner meeting with MPs from smaller parties in the government coalition on Monday evening,” said the source.

At the meeting, smaller parties complained they were not getting enough attention from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the source added.

The meeting was attended by leaders and MPs of the New Democracy Party, Tairaktham Party, Pheu Chart Thai Party, Thai Forest Conservation Party, New Economics Party and Polamuang Thai Party.

It was held at the Five Provinces Bordering Forests Preservation Foundation.

Gen Prawit chairs the foundation and is also leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.