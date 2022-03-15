Tue, March 22, 2022

Prawit hints at snap election early next year

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has hinted the government will dissolve Parliament at year-end and call a snap election in early 2023, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

“Gen Prawit held a dinner meeting with MPs from smaller parties in the government coalition on Monday evening,” said the source.

At the meeting, smaller parties complained they were not getting enough attention from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the source added.

The meeting was attended by leaders and MPs of the New Democracy Party, Tairaktham Party, Pheu Chart Thai Party, Thai Forest Conservation Party, New Economics Party and Polamuang Thai Party.

It was held at the Five Provinces Bordering Forests Preservation Foundation.

Gen Prawit chairs the foundation and is also leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

“During the meeting, Prawit asked attending MPs to maintain the government coalition’s unity and take extra caution when giving interviews that could affect the government’s work,” said the source.

“When asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Prawit said there will be no reshuffle but said Parliament could be dissolved at year-end, ideally after the Apec Summit hosted by Thailand in November, which will warrant a national election around New Year or slightly later.”

Gen Prawit then told MPs of smaller parties to stick with the coalition until the end of the Apec Summit.

He also invited them to a dinner meeting with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Bangkok’s Rajpruek Club on Thursday (March 17) from 6pm.

