People can visit hometowns for Songkran: Anutin

“Hence, the Public Health Ministry is willing to allow people to reunite with their families in their hometowns during the Songkran festival this year as most of them have been vaccinated,” he said.

“However, to ensure their safety, family members should take the elderly and bedridden patients for a Covid-19 jab to boost their immunity,” he advised.

Anutin also said the ministry had distributed vaccines to subdistrict hospitals and set up teams to administer vaccines at homes while monitoring symptoms after vaccinations.

The health minister asked people to refrain from dining outdoors with others, gathering or holding parties at least a week before travelling to their hometowns.

Anutin said it would be safer if all family members received Covid-19 booster jabs, so they could celebrate the festival happily.

“However, we cannot let people conduct activities freely as in Western countries as they would be at risk of infection,” he said.