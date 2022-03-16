Tue, March 22, 2022

People can visit hometowns for Songkran: Anutin

The Public Health Ministry will allow people to return to their hometowns during the Songkran festival this year as most citizens have been vaccinated, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.

He said Thailand would also vaccinate as many elderly as possible, including people with chronic diseases.

“Hence, the Public Health Ministry is willing to allow people to reunite with their families in their hometowns during the Songkran festival this year as most of them have been vaccinated,” he said.

“However, to ensure their safety, family members should take the elderly and bedridden patients for a Covid-19 jab to boost their immunity,” he advised.

Anutin also said the ministry had distributed vaccines to subdistrict hospitals and set up teams to administer vaccines at homes while monitoring symptoms after vaccinations.

The health minister asked people to refrain from dining outdoors with others, gathering or holding parties at least a week before travelling to their hometowns.

Anutin said it would be safer if all family members received Covid-19 booster jabs, so they could celebrate the festival happily.

“However, we cannot let people conduct activities freely as in Western countries as they would be at risk of infection,” he said.

Anutin went on to say that Covid-19 patients who develop moderate or severe symptoms can receive free treatment under the UCEP Plus scheme from Tuesday.

He said patients with mild symptoms can receive free treatment under home isolation or outpatient care.

“We believe these schemes will enable hospitals to have beds available for patients in need,” he added.


