OIC announces new rules for Covid-19 insurance payments

OIC secretary-general Suttipol Taweechaikarn said on Wednesday that they came up with two new guidelines:

1. For treatment of policyholders under HI, CI and hotel isolation, the insurance company concerned has to pay the actual treatment fees for outpatients up to the coverage limit.

For inpatients, the company must pay a treatment fee up to the coverage limit or up to a maximum 12,000 baht.

For policyholders with both outpatient and inpatient coverage, the insurance firm is required to pay the actual treatment fee up to the outpatient coverage limit.

If the fee exceeds the outpatient coverage limit, the insurance company must pay a treatment fee up to the inpatient coverage limit or up to a maximum 12,000 baht.