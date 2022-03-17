Aswin to resign this month and contest Bangkok governor poll as an independent

“It will happen. Give me more time to clear the backlog of my work first,” Aswin said when reporters approached him to comment on mounting speculation that he would resign on March 24 or 25 to prepare for the gubernatorial election as an independent candidate.
Aswin, who heads the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said he has assigned his adviser, Jindarat Chayothin, to make preparations for a press conference when he would answer all questions regarding his political future.
He did not elaborate on when the press conference would be held.
The Election Commission announced on Monday that the elections for Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor, Bangkok Council and Pattaya Council would be held on May 22.
The EC said it would issue a formal announcement on March 25 on holding of the Bangkok and Pattaya elections on Sunday, May 22. Registration of candidates would be held between March 31 and April 4.
Several senior figures have announced their intention to contest for the post of Bangkok governor. They include Democrat Party’s Prof Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanadisorn and Chatchart Sitthiphan, who announced he would run as an independent.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
