Aswin to resign this month and contest Bangkok governor poll as an independent

The Election Commission announced on Monday that the elections for Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor, Bangkok Council and Pattaya Council would be held on May 22.

The EC said it would issue a formal announcement on March 25 on holding of the Bangkok and Pattaya elections on Sunday, May 22. Registration of candidates would be held between March 31 and April 4.

Several senior figures have announced their intention to contest for the post of Bangkok governor. They include Democrat Party’s Prof Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanadisorn and Chatchart Sitthiphan, who announced he would run as an independent.