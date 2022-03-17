Tue, March 22, 2022

Thai SWAT team grabs 9th place at global contest in Dubai

A Royal Thai Police team made it to the envious top 10 at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

After four stages comprising five challenges, the Thai special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team was placed 9th among 25 police teams from across the world.

The annual contest is held between March 13 and 17 as part of the World Police Summit, which is also taking place in Dubai.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is designed to encourage cooperation between SWAT teams on a global level and for members to participate in fact-based scenarios in a bid to create best practices in a friendly environment, according to its official website.

It said the international teams took part in five challenges aimed at testing tactical and weaponry professionals to encourage the exchange of techniques and promote tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance.

The five challenges were tactics, assault, rescue, towers and obstacles, which contestants needed to overcome in the least time possible and without violating any contest rules.

Each team comprises no more than nine members and only five can take part in each challenge.

The first-prize winners receive US$5,000 (165,000 baht), the first runners-up $3,000, and the second runners-up $2,000.

In the last event held in 2019, the Thai SWAT team ranked 23rd out of 49 participating teams. Dubai came first in the 2019 contest, followed by Belarus and the United States.

