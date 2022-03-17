Thai SWAT team grabs 9th place at global contest in Dubai

After four stages comprising five challenges, the Thai special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team was placed 9th among 25 police teams from across the world.

The annual contest is held between March 13 and 17 as part of the World Police Summit, which is also taking place in Dubai.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is designed to encourage cooperation between SWAT teams on a global level and for members to participate in fact-based scenarios in a bid to create best practices in a friendly environment, according to its official website.

It said the international teams took part in five challenges aimed at testing tactical and weaponry professionals to encourage the exchange of techniques and promote tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance.