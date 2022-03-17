UN body seeks greater role for women in Thai business sector ​​​​​​​

The seminar published the policy document “Building Pathways to Gender Equality and Sustainability through the Women's Empowerment Principles: Thailand Policy Brief”, which was made by WeEmpowerAsia and supported by UN Women and the European Union.

The document presents strategies and policy guidelines for organisations to support gender equality in the business sector by revealing information related to gender equality for listed companies, empowering the role of female leaders, and creating a chance for female operators, owners, and leaders in the public and private sector in the country and the world.

The document was made in cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), and Kenan Foundation Asia.

Giuseppe Busini, deputy head of the EU Delegation to Thailand, said that the trade value between Thailand and the EU was 29 billion euros in 2020 and he sees both countries as having the capability to make a change.