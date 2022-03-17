UN body seeks greater role for women in Thai business sector ​​​​​​​

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, or UN Women, on Wednesday held a seminar on “Inclusive Policy means Sustainable Growth”.
The seminar published the policy document “Building Pathways to Gender Equality and Sustainability through the Women's Empowerment Principles: Thailand Policy Brief”, which was made by WeEmpowerAsia and supported by UN Women and the European Union.
The document presents strategies and policy guidelines for organisations to support gender equality in the business sector by revealing information related to gender equality for listed companies, empowering the role of female leaders, and creating a chance for female operators, owners, and leaders in the public and private sector in the country and the world.
The document was made in cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), and Kenan Foundation Asia.
Giuseppe Busini, deputy head of the EU Delegation to Thailand, said that the trade value between Thailand and the EU was 29 billion euros in 2020 and he sees both countries as having the capability to make a change.
Sarah Knibbs, officer-in-charge for UN Women Asia and the Pacific, hoped that government agencies would take the suggestion from this Thailand Policy Brief to regulate and create inspiration for business operators so every gender could participate in business operations.
SEC secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said that letting women play the role of organisation leader was one of SEC’s objectives to increase their role in the Thai capital market.
Wimonkan Kosumas, OSMEP’s deputy director-General, said that Thailand has no clear definition of women operators, so it was an obstacle to ensuring the rights of female operators.
Meanwhile, Piyabutr Cholvijarn, president of Kenan Foundation Asia, said that the organisation would hold an activity “IDEA to I Do”, to support female business operators in business presentation.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022