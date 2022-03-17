Afternoon booze ban lifting touted as boost for Thai economy

“The service sector has been very badly affected by the Covid crisis. If the government allows alcohol to be sold during that period, businesses will become more active and more money can be circulated. This is a way to boost the economy during this inflation crisis,” Thanakorn said.

He added that if the CCSA and the Cabinet agree with the lifting of the ban, the Prime Minister’s Office could issue a decree for immediate effect.

“If the ban is lifted within April, at least 10 billion baht can be generated,” Thanakorn said.

At its meeting on Friday, the CCSA is expected to consider proposals from relevant agencies to ease preventive measures as part of Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July 1.

Among the proposals are scrapping the requirement for pre-departure Covid testing before entering Thailand under the Test & Go scheme, allowing no masks in open-air areas such as public parks and reopening of entertainment venues.