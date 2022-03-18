Thailand records 27,071 Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,303,169 – 3,048,491 of whom have recovered, 230,603 are still in hospitals and 24,075 have died.

Separately, another 72,486 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,039 their second shot and 95,087 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 126,799,701.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 466.54 million on Friday, 398.15 million of whom have recovered, 62.3 million are active cases (63,836 in severe condition) and 6.09 million have died (up by 5,563).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.35 million, followed by India with 43 million, Brazil with 29.53 million, France with 23.86 million and the UK with 20 million.