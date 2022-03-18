Cooperation required to prevent new Covid wave over Songkran: expert

Prof Dr Udom Kachintorn, an adviser to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said Thailand has arrived at a crossroads and residents will have to contribute if the disease is to be considered endemic by July.
“It all depends on people whether Covid will end as expected or continue until yearend and stall the economy further,” he said. “The government has done what it can to prevent a new outbreak.”
Udom, a former Mahidol University president, said he believes if everybody cooperates to prevent a new outbreak, Covid-19 can be transformed into an endemic disease by July, as planned.
“But everybody has to help out. We are at a crossroads,” he added.
The professor said he expected the government to completely relax preventive measures during the April 13-15 Songkran holidays. The long holiday is expected to trigger an exodus of city residents, raising the risk of a new outbreak unless everybody has had a booster shot, he warned.
Udom urged all Songkran revellers, especially those visiting their elderly family members upcountry, to ensure they have had all their shots, including the booster, at least two weeks before their visit. They should also avoid visiting high-risk areas at least seven days before heading upcountry.
“You should also do an ATK test to ensure you don’t bring the virus to your elderly relatives,” he said.
Udom also noted that Covid-19 jabs reduce the risk of severe illness and death, citing statistics showing that more than 60 per cent of those who have succumbed to the virus were unvaccinated.
Published : March 18, 2022
