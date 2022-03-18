Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Cooperation required to prevent new Covid wave over Songkran: expert

The Songkran festival in mid-April may prove to be an important turning point for Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, as failure to curb new cases could mean a new wave of infections similar to the one sparked last year, a medical expert warned on Friday.

Prof Dr Udom Kachintorn, an adviser to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said Thailand has arrived at a crossroads and residents will have to contribute if the disease is to be considered endemic by July.

“It all depends on people whether Covid will end as expected or continue until yearend and stall the economy further,” he said. “The government has done what it can to prevent a new outbreak.”

Udom, a former Mahidol University president, said he believes if everybody cooperates to prevent a new outbreak, Covid-19 can be transformed into an endemic disease by July, as planned.

“But everybody has to help out. We are at a crossroads,” he added.

The professor said he expected the government to completely relax preventive measures during the April 13-15 Songkran holidays. The long holiday is expected to trigger an exodus of city residents, raising the risk of a new outbreak unless everybody has had a booster shot, he warned.

Udom urged all Songkran revellers, especially those visiting their elderly family members upcountry, to ensure they have had all their shots, including the booster, at least two weeks before their visit. They should also avoid visiting high-risk areas at least seven days before heading upcountry.

“You should also do an ATK test to ensure you don’t bring the virus to your elderly relatives,” he said.

Udom also noted that Covid-19 jabs reduce the risk of severe illness and death, citing statistics showing that more than 60 per cent of those who have succumbed to the virus were unvaccinated.

Related News

Published : March 18, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.