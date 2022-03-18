Cooperation required to prevent new Covid wave over Songkran: expert

Prof Dr Udom Kachintorn, an adviser to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said Thailand has arrived at a crossroads and residents will have to contribute if the disease is to be considered endemic by July.

“It all depends on people whether Covid will end as expected or continue until yearend and stall the economy further,” he said. “The government has done what it can to prevent a new outbreak.”

Udom, a former Mahidol University president, said he believes if everybody cooperates to prevent a new outbreak, Covid-19 can be transformed into an endemic disease by July, as planned.

“But everybody has to help out. We are at a crossroads,” he added.