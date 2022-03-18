5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

The ministry is assessing the country’s economic situation and its potential impact on Thai consumers to determine if a fifth phase of the “Khon La Khrueng” scheme is necessary, he said.

“In such unusual economic times, the government needs to step in to help people. When the economy returns to normal, we will have to ease off the assistance,” the permanent secretary said.

The “Khon La Khrueng” scheme, which kicked off in October 2020, is now in its fourth phase and allows each eligible user a subsidy of 1,200 baht per person to be spent between February 1 and April 30.

Under the scheme, the government pays for 50 per cent of every purchase of food, drink and general goods capped at 150 baht per person per day. Initially, the total subsidy was 3,500 baht per person.