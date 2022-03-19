Tue, March 22, 2022

Thailand records 25,804 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (March 19) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 25,804 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 26 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 87, while 18,801 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,105,538.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,328,973 – 3,067,292 of whom have recovered, 237,519 are still in hospitals and 24,126 have died.

Separately, another 114,591 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 27,394 their second shot and 127,187 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,068,984.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 468.43 million on Saturday, 399.3 million of whom have recovered, 63.04 million are active cases (63,836 in severe condition) and 6.09 million have died (up by 5,563).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.39 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.58 million, France with 23.96 million and the UK with 20.09 million.

