Thailand records 25,804 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,328,973 – 3,067,292 of whom have recovered, 237,519 are still in hospitals and 24,126 have died.

Separately, another 114,591 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 27,394 their second shot and 127,187 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,068,984.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 468.43 million on Saturday, 399.3 million of whom have recovered, 63.04 million are active cases (63,836 in severe condition) and 6.09 million have died (up by 5,563).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.39 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.58 million, France with 23.96 million and the UK with 20.09 million.