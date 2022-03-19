Tue, March 22, 2022

Travel allowed but no water-splashing parties this Songkran

Travel between provinces to visit families will be permitted during next month’s Songkran festival break (April 13-17) but at-risk groups should take an ATK test before travelling, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

Meanwhile, public water fights and splashing activities will be banned for the third year in a row.

“Those who travel by public vehicles must wear face masks at all times, wash their hands regularly and avoid eating food or drinking alcohol on board the vehicle,” said CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin on Friday.

After returning home, people should also stay in home isolation for seven days to monitor their symptoms before interacting with others, he added.

The CCSA also allowed Songkran activities to go ahead at areas designated by provincial public health offices. Activities permitted will include pouring water on Buddha images and elders, cultural performances, music shows and processions.

All events must be organised under the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus (TSC2+) and Covid Free Setting standards, which include mandatory face masks, screening checkpoints and a limit on the number of participants (one person per 4 square metres).

Selling or drinking alcohol will be prohibited in activity areas.

“Splashing of water in public places other than areas allowed by provincial authorities is also prohibited,” Taweesilp said. “Face-powder daubing and foam parties are not allowed anywhere during Songkran."

Families who wish to hold a water pouring activities at home should do so in an open and well-ventilated space, he said. “Participants should wear face masks and avoid sharing meals.”

He also urged all family members – especially elders – to get fully vaccinated now, to prevent outbreaks during Songkran get-togethers.

Published : March 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

