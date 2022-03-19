Travel allowed but no water-splashing parties this Songkran

Meanwhile, public water fights and splashing activities will be banned for the third year in a row.

“Those who travel by public vehicles must wear face masks at all times, wash their hands regularly and avoid eating food or drinking alcohol on board the vehicle,” said CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin on Friday.

After returning home, people should also stay in home isolation for seven days to monitor their symptoms before interacting with others, he added.

The CCSA also allowed Songkran activities to go ahead at areas designated by provincial public health offices. Activities permitted will include pouring water on Buddha images and elders, cultural performances, music shows and processions.

All events must be organised under the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus (TSC2+) and Covid Free Setting standards, which include mandatory face masks, screening checkpoints and a limit on the number of participants (one person per 4 square metres).

Selling or drinking alcohol will be prohibited in activity areas.