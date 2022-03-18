Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

BMA to hold Songkran festivities under new normal in CentralWorld plaza

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will hold Songkran festivities from April 12 to 14 in the CentralWorld shopping centre’s plaza at the Ratchaprasong intersection.

The event will feature performances, art exhibitions and street food stalls.

“The activities will still be conducted under the ‘new normal’ standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” BMA’s deputy permanent secretary Chaloemphol Chotinuchit said on Thursday. “No splashing of water will be allowed at the event, while all participants must adhere to disease-control measures announced by the Public Health Ministry, including the wearing of facemasks at all times.”

Chaloemphol added that all entrances will be equipped with thermal scanners, and every visitor will be required to register via the ThaiChana platform as well as provide a vaccine certificate of at least three shots and a negative ATK test result. Antigen test kits will be available at checkpoints for those who have not taken a test at home.

Only 800 people will be admitted at any given time and people will be required to maintain social distancing. Hand-sanitising gel will also be widely available.

The BMA advises visitors to shower, wash their hair and change their clothes upon returning home and if possible, isolate for at least 10 days before interacting with others.

Related News

BMA plans Songkran activities

No extra holidays for Songkran fest this year

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Related News

Published : March 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.