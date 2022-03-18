BMA to hold Songkran festivities under new normal in CentralWorld plaza

The event will feature performances, art exhibitions and street food stalls.

“The activities will still be conducted under the ‘new normal’ standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” BMA’s deputy permanent secretary Chaloemphol Chotinuchit said on Thursday. “No splashing of water will be allowed at the event, while all participants must adhere to disease-control measures announced by the Public Health Ministry, including the wearing of facemasks at all times.”

Chaloemphol added that all entrances will be equipped with thermal scanners, and every visitor will be required to register via the ThaiChana platform as well as provide a vaccine certificate of at least three shots and a negative ATK test result. Antigen test kits will be available at checkpoints for those who have not taken a test at home.

Only 800 people will be admitted at any given time and people will be required to maintain social distancing. Hand-sanitising gel will also be widely available.

The BMA advises visitors to shower, wash their hair and change their clothes upon returning home and if possible, isolate for at least 10 days before interacting with others.