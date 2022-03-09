Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

No extra holidays for Songkran fest this year

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) proposal to retain the number of Songkran holidays at three days – from April 13 to 15 – said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

With these three days being combined with the weekend of April 16-17, the Songkran Festival will be a five-day holiday this year.

In the past, the government had sometimes announced additional holidays before or after Songkran to form a longer holiday period in a bid to promote tourism. However, due to the Omicron variant spreading fast this year, the CCSA believed it was best to minimise the number of holidays to prevent a spike in infections from interprovincial travel during the festival, he said.

“During the meeting, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all relevant agencies to organise Songkran activities only under strict disease control measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further,” said Thanakorn.

“The Public Health Ministry also reported that it had drafted additional measures to be implemented during the holidays to ensure people’s safety from the disease.”

In the next CCSA meeting, the Public Health, Tourism & Sports and Culture ministries will discuss the measures to ensure that they can be enforced at Songkran activities nationwide, Thanakorn added.

Related News

Get vulnerable and elderly relatives jabbed now to avoid Songkran outbreaks: CCSA

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Vaccinate elderly family members before Songkran get-togethers, warns ministry

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.