No extra holidays for Songkran fest this year

With these three days being combined with the weekend of April 16-17, the Songkran Festival will be a five-day holiday this year.

In the past, the government had sometimes announced additional holidays before or after Songkran to form a longer holiday period in a bid to promote tourism. However, due to the Omicron variant spreading fast this year, the CCSA believed it was best to minimise the number of holidays to prevent a spike in infections from interprovincial travel during the festival, he said.