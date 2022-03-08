Get vulnerable and elderly relatives jabbed now to avoid Songkran outbreaks: CCSA

“Please take your elders, small children and those with underlying health problems to get a vaccine before the holidays start,” said deputy CCSA spokeswoman Dr Sumanee Watcharasin on Monday.

She explained that the virus is likely to spread over the holiday when huge numbers of people travel between provinces.

She added that interprovincial travel was not banned, but people should be cautious and follow Covid-19 preventive measures on public transport and when gathering with family members, sharing a meal, and pouring water on each other.