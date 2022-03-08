Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Get vulnerable and elderly relatives jabbed now to avoid Songkran outbreaks: CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has urged people to get their vulnerable family members vaccinated now to protect them during next month’s Songkran get-togethers.

“Please take your elders, small children and those with underlying health problems to get a vaccine before the holidays start,” said deputy CCSA spokeswoman Dr Sumanee Watcharasin on Monday.

She explained that the virus is likely to spread over the holiday when huge numbers of people travel between provinces.

She added that interprovincial travel was not banned, but people should be cautious and follow Covid-19 preventive measures on public transport and when gathering with family members, sharing a meal, and pouring water on each other.

People should also avoid crowded areas such as shopping malls, temples and restaurants, or choose Covid-Free Setting destinations if visits cannot be avoided, said Sumanee, who is also director of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Development at the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

The DDC will propose other measures to contain the spread of Covid over Songkran to the CCSA meeting next week.

This year, Thailand’s biggest holiday will take place over a five-day long weekend from April 13-17. Thais will travel back to their hometowns to visit families and pay respect via the “Rod Nam Dam Hua” ceremony, where people pour water on elderly relatives’ hands in return for their blessings.

Related News

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Vaccinate elderly family members before Songkran get-togethers, warns ministry

Bangkokians returning after Songkran visit to provinces can self-assess for infection risk

Related News

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.