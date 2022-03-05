Vaccinate elderly family members before Songkran get-togethers, warns ministry

Vaccination will protect them at a time when many people travel back to their hometowns to visit relatives, it explained.

Seniors have the highest mortality rate from Covid-19, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

“Statistics show that people over 70 years old have about a 3 per cent chance of death after contracting Covid-19, while those aged 60-69 and 50-59 have a 0.6 and 0.2 per cent mortality rate, respectively,” DDC deputy director-general Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said.

“Studies also show that giving a booster shot or third jab to seniors helps reduce the chance of death after infection by up to 41 times compared to unvaccinated seniors,” he added.

“Since it takes the vaccine around one month after administration to fully stimulate the body’s immunity, now is the best time to give a booster shot to your elders before relatives come to visit them during Songkran, when the spread of the virus will likely increase because people are travelling.”