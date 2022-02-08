Booster shots necessary to keep severe Covid-19 symptoms, death at bay, says DDC

The DDC conducted another study in January 2022, when the highly transmissible Omicron became the dominant strain and began spreading across Thailand.

This study, which was only conducted in Chiang Mai, showed that people who had received three Covid-19 vaccines found their immunity against Omicron rise by 68 per cent on average. Also, there was no significant difference in efficacy among vaccines.

For instance, two jabs of Sinovac followed by an AstraZeneca booster increased the recipient’s immunity by 78 per cent.

Two Sinovac shots followed by a Pfizer booster gave recipients 63 per cent immunity. Two Sinopharm shots and a Pfizer booster increased immunity by 66 per cent. Two AstraZeneca shots and a Pfizer booster increased immunity by 62 per cent. A combo of Sinovac and AstraZeneca followed by AstraZeneca booster increased recipients’ immunity by 68 per cent.

All combinations still help reduce the chance of death from the virus by 96 per cent.

“These studies show that two doses of the vaccine are effective against Covid-19, but the efficacy will reduce after a few months,” Thaweesub said. “Therefore, people who have received their two shots should get a booster of any kind as that will help reduce the chance of them developing severe symptoms and death in case of infection.”