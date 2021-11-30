Update to Covid-19 vaccine guide for travellers to Thailand

International travellers, including returning Thais and foreign residents, who are above 18 years of age should get fully vaccinated for Covid-19 with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date.
Travellers 12-17 years of age, travelling with parents under the Test & Go entry scheme and Sandbox Programme, are not required to be vaccinated but must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling. Those unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine and must have a negative RT-PCR test result.
Travellers 6-11 years of age, travelling with parents under the Test & Go entry scheme and Sandbox Programme, must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling.
Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have saliva test when entering the Kingdom.
Travellers previously infected within 3 months before travelling must have a medical certificate of recovery or get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine for an unspecified period of time before travelling.
List of approved Covid-19 vaccines
Currently, the MoPH has approved the following manufacturers and vaccines:
Meanwhile, the WHO’s guidance on the Covid-19 vaccines is available here.
Have you been fully vaccinated?
According to the MoPH, travellers are considered fully vaccinated if:
Travellers who do not meet these criteria may be denied entry into Thailand.
Requirements for the ‘Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination’
The travellers’ Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination should contain the following details:
In addition to being fully vaccinated, international travellers should have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry. For more information on Thailand’s reopening programmes, see: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.
Published : November 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 27, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Dec 01, 2021
Published : Dec 01, 2021
Published : Dec 01, 2021
Published : Dec 01, 2021