Death of boy, 12, not related to vaccine: DDC

“The boy received a Pfizer jab on January 25. He displayed no side effects within 30 minutes of vaccination,” said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, of DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division, on Friday.

The boy developed fever and muscle aches after returning home, he added.

“On January 28 he had pain in both knees and difficulty walking, while the legs muscles were also weakened.

The boy was then taken to a private hospital where doctors found that he had high fever and black bruises on both legs, which he could not move.

However, there were no bruises at the point where the vaccine was administered, said Dr Chawetsan.

“Doctors suspected septicaemia and decided to send him to Krabi Hospital, where he was treated with antibiotics and intravenous fluid. However, his symptoms did not improve, and he died on February 3.”