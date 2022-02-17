It's fun time for children getting vaccinated

Some 500 children with congenital diseases, obesity, asthma, and students aged 5 to 11 were administered the orange cap Pfizer vaccine. They also received a prize after taking the vaccines.
The lighter atmosphere was an initiative of the Ministry of Public Health to ease the children’s fear of syringes. The temple abbot also came to cheer up the children and medical personnel.
Published : February 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
