It's fun time for children getting vaccinated

Nurses change from white uniforms to cartoon costumes to create a joyful atmosphere for children coming for vaccination to the Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang vaccination centre in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday.

Some 500 children with congenital diseases, obesity, asthma, and students aged 5 to 11 were administered the orange cap Pfizer vaccine. They also received a prize after taking the vaccines.

The lighter atmosphere was an initiative of the Ministry of Public Health to ease the children’s fear of syringes. The temple abbot also came to cheer up the children and medical personnel.

 

Published : February 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

