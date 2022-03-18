Tue, March 22, 2022

CCSA ignores call to lift afternoon ban on sale of booze

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday ignored the private sector’s calls to lift the ban on booze sales between 2pm and 5pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the CCSA did not even discuss the subject at its meeting on Friday. He added that the CCSA may look into the issue later.

Thanakorn Kuptajit, former president of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA), said on Thursday that he hoped CCSA would consider lifting the ban as part of moves to relax preventive measures to stimulate the economy.

Published : March 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

