Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

CCSA creates roadmap to shifting Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday came up with a roadmap for declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease.

The initial aim is to ensure:

  • Easy, efficient public access to treatment with fatality rate lower than 0.1 per cent
  • More than 60 per cent of the population given booster shots
  • Building public awareness on handling and adapting Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic safely

The measures will be further separated into four aspects, namely:

Public Health

  • Hastening the administration of booster shots
  • Changing the monitoring system so it focuses on Covid-19 clusters and pneumonitis patients
  • Easing prevention measures for tourists
  • Changing measures for isolation and quarantining of people

Medical

  • Changing treatment guidelines for outpatients
  • Treating patients with severe symptoms or those at risk of developing severe symptoms including long Covid

Legal and Society

  • Managing the legal aspects for every organisation in the post-pandemic era
  • Easing social measures that control travel and large gatherings
  • Getting every sector to support Universal Prevention and Covid-free Setting

Communication and public relations

  • Building knowledge and understanding for every sector and changing people’s behaviour so they can live with Covid-19 safely
  • Making proactive, comprehensive information available to build public understanding and cooperation

Operation timeline

  • Combatting (level 4): March 12 to early April
  • Plateau (level 3): April to May
  • Decline (level 2): End of May to June
  • Post-pandemic (level 1): July 1 onwards
Related News

Published : March 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.