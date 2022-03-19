CCSA creates roadmap to shifting Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic

The measures will be further separated into four aspects, namely:
Public Health
- Hastening the administration of booster shots
- Changing the monitoring system so it focuses on Covid-19 clusters and pneumonitis patients
- Easing prevention measures for tourists
- Changing measures for isolation and quarantining of people
Medical
- Changing treatment guidelines for outpatients
- Treating patients with severe symptoms or those at risk of developing severe symptoms including long Covid
Legal and Society
- Managing the legal aspects for every organisation in the post-pandemic era
- Easing social measures that control travel and large gatherings
- Getting every sector to support Universal Prevention and Covid-free Setting
Communication and public relations
- Building knowledge and understanding for every sector and changing people’s behaviour so they can live with Covid-19 safely
- Making proactive, comprehensive information available to build public understanding and cooperation