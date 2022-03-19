CCSA creates roadmap to shifting Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic

The measures will be further separated into four aspects, namely:

Public Health

Hastening the administration of booster shots

Changing the monitoring system so it focuses on Covid-19 clusters and pneumonitis patients

Easing prevention measures for tourists

Changing measures for isolation and quarantining of people

Medical

Changing treatment guidelines for outpatients

Treating patients with severe symptoms or those at risk of developing severe symptoms including long Covid

Legal and Society

Managing the legal aspects for every organisation in the post-pandemic era

Easing social measures that control travel and large gatherings

Getting every sector to support Universal Prevention and Covid-free Setting

Communication and public relations