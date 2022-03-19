PM pledges 'best possible help' to stranded Russian, Ukrainian tourists

“The government is also providing humanitarian aid to Russians and Ukrainians in Thailand who are affected by the ongoing war,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday. “All those tourists should rest assured that the government will offer care, convenience and help to the best of our ability.”

Some 7,000 Russian and 1,000 Ukrainian tourists are trapped in Thailand, mostly in Phuket and Surat Thani, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said.

Thai authorities have been providing them with alternative payment channels, accommodation while they wait for flights home, interpreters and a hotline service for assistance.

Russian banks were expelled from the SWIFT system, which manages financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide.