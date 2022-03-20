Thailand records 24,996 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 84, while 22,292 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,130,534.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,353,969 – 3,089,584 of whom have recovered, 240,139 are still in hospitals and 24,246 have died.
Separately, another 80,434 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,935 their second shot and 121,293 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,290,646.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 470.04 million on Sunday, 400.42 million of whom have recovered, 63.53 million are active cases (62,279 in severe condition) and 6.09 million have died (up by 3,730).
Thailand ranks 16th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.40 million, followed by India with 43.00 million, Brazil with 29.61 million, France with 24.05 million and the UK with 20.09 million.
Published : March 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
