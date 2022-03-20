Thailand records 24,996 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,353,969 – 3,089,584 of whom have recovered, 240,139 are still in hospitals and 24,246 have died.

Separately, another 80,434 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,935 their second shot and 121,293 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,290,646.