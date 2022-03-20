Nok Air asks few months to promote Betong before it starts flying

Teerapol Chotichanapibal, Nok Air’s chief commercial officer, said the bookings were far fewer than expected even though the airline’s announcement of the new route received a good response among customers and agents.

However, he admitted that the drop in bookings may partly be due to the surge in daily Covid-19 cases which affected customers’ confidence.

“The drop in sales is why the airline had to cancel its flights,” he said, adding that Nok Air first needs to spend the next two or three months promoting Betong as a tourist destination.

He said the airline aims to attract 5 per cent of the local tourist market by offering flights for as little as 3,500 baht and also hopes to draw Malaysian tourists once the border reopens on April 1.

“We urge the government to guarantee 75 per cent of revenue for the first six months, so the airline does not suffer too much of a loss,” he said.