Pheu Thai to submit censure motion against Prayut in May to halt House dissolution

“At 8.30am on May 23 when the new parliamentary session opens, Pheu Thai will submit a no-confidence motion immediately so Gen Prayut cannot dissolve the House,” Yutthapong said.

The Constitution prohibits the government from dissolving the House of Representatives to avoid a censure debate once a no-confidence motion is tabled.

Among other things, the government will be attacked for its “failure” to manage the Covid-19 situation, Yutthapong said.