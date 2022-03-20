Pheu Thai to submit censure motion against Prayut in May to halt House dissolution

Deputy leader Yutthapong Charassathian said Pheu Thai resolved on March 15 to meet with other opposition parties to prepare a censure motion for submission at the next session of Parliament.
“At 8.30am on May 23 when the new parliamentary session opens, Pheu Thai will submit a no-confidence motion immediately so Gen Prayut cannot dissolve the House,” Yutthapong said.
The Constitution prohibits the government from dissolving the House of Representatives to avoid a censure debate once a no-confidence motion is tabled.
Among other things, the government will be attacked for its “failure” to manage the Covid-19 situation, Yutthapong said.
Yutthapong claimed the government had failed to deliver enough Favipiravir pills as promised, after it told Covid-19 cases to quarantine at home.
“I’m speaking in my capacity as a Mahasarakham MP. In my province, a lot of people have quarantined at home but they didn’t see Favipiravir at all. I myself received only painkillers,” said Yutthapong, referring to his own Covid infection.
“I demand that Gen Prayut, the prime minister and defence minister, explain in his capacity as Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chairman, where all the Favipiravir pills have gone.”
He added that infected people cannot seek hospitalisation even though the government promised earlier that people with severe symptoms could get free treatment in any hospital.
Published : March 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
