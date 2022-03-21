Thailand records 23,441 Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,377,410 – 3,112,737 of whom have recovered, 240,339 are still in hospitals and 24,246 have died.

Separately, another 23,161 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 12,071 their second shot and 57,789 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,383,667.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 471.08 million on Monday, 407.28 million of whom have recovered, 57.7 million are active cases (61,638 in severe condition) and 6.1 million have died (up by 2,902).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.41 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.63 million, France with 24.14 million and the UK with 20.09 million.