Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 23,441 Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (March 21) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 23,441 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 38 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 88, while 23,153 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,153,975.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,377,410 – 3,112,737 of whom have recovered, 240,339 are still in hospitals and 24,246 have died.

Separately, another 23,161 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 12,071 their second shot and 57,789 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,383,667.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 471.08 million on Monday, 407.28 million of whom have recovered, 57.7 million are active cases (61,638 in severe condition) and 6.1 million have died (up by 2,902).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.41 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.63 million, France with 24.14 million and the UK with 20.09 million.

Related News

Published : March 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.