Thailand records 21,382 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (March 22) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 21,382 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 58 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 83, while 24,824 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,175,357.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,398,792 – 3,137,561 of whom have recovered, 236,814 are still in hospitals and 24,417 have died.

Separately, another 31,519 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,251 their second shot and 63,479 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,488,916.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 472.65 million on Tuesday, 408.84 million of whom have recovered, 57.7 million are active cases (61,495 in severe condition) and 6.11 million have died (up by 3,420).

Thailand ranks 34th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.45 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.64 million, France with 24.16 million and the UK with 20.32 million.

