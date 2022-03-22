Govt warns food delivery platforms not to raise fees as fuel crisis bites

The ministry’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) recently held talks with operators of Shopee, Lazada, Grab Food, Lineman, Foodpanda, Robinhood, and AirAsia Food over concerns that delivery fees will increase in line with the rising fuel price.

“After the talks, all operators insisted that they have not raised the delivery fees and have no plan to do so in the near future,” DIT director-general Wattanasak Sueaiam said on Monday

Wattanasak said he told operators not to raise delivery fees during the current period as the energy price crisis and the spread of Covid-19 meant more people were relying on delivery services.