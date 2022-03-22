Tickets for steam train ride to celebrate birth of Thai railway snapped up

However, travellers who are eager to experience the romance of rail travel in bygone days still have five more chances to book a seat.

“If you didn’t get your tickets for March 26, there will be other five occasions that you can book a trip on steam locomotive from the World War II era. Be sure to make your reservation early next time,” said SRT Public Relations Centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong.

SRT organises the following six steam train services to mark special occasions every year.

- March 26: SRT’s Foundation Day, Bangkok-Ayutthaya route

- June 3: HM Queen Suthida’s birthday, Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom

- July 28: HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, Bangkok-Ayutthaya

- August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and National Mother’s Day, Bangkok-Chachoengsao

- October 23: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, Bangkok-Ayutthaya

- December 5: HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday and National Father’s Day, Bangkok-Chachoengsao

Ekarat said that the historic trip this Saturday will celebrate SRT’s 125th anniversary since its foundation by royal decree of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in 1897. The steam train will leave Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok at 8.10am and arrive at Ayutthaya station around 10.25am. Passengers will be given six hours to visit attractions in Ayutthaya province, before the train leaves for Bangkok at 4.40pm, arriving at Hua Lamphong at 6.55pm. The train will also stop at Samsen, Bang Sue, Laksi, Donmueang, and Rangsit to pick up/let off passengers.

“To prevent the spread of Covid-19, all passengers must be vaccinated with at least two doses and provide a negative ATK test taken within 72 hours of departure,” said Ekarat.