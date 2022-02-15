SRT offers 30-trip discounted card for Dark Red Line commuters

The 30-trip monthly pass is priced at 750 baht, excluding the 50-baht price of the card. It will average 25 baht per trip for people travelling between Rangsit and Taling Chan, a distance of 41 kilometres, saving up to only 0.60 baht per km on the Dark Red Line. Non-regular customers without this card have to pay 42 baht per trip for the same distance, the SRT said.
The Bang Sue - Rangsit train has an average of 10,000 passengers per day, which is at a satisfactory level.
Meanwhile, the frequency of trains from Bang Sue to Taling Chan was recently reduced from 20 minutes to 30 minutes from February 9 because the section averages only 900 passengers per day, the SRT said.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
